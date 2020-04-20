COVID-19 recoveries climb up to 572 – DOH

56 more patients in the Philippines have recovered from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The Department of Health announced on Sunday, April 20, that the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country climbed up to 572.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities went up to 409 after 12 more patients passed away due to contacting the said illness.

It has been six days since the number of COVID-19 recoveries overtook the number of fatalities.

As of 4:00PM on Sunday, DOH has already recorded 6,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients in the Philippines.