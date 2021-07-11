Sports

COVID-19 pushes back 2021 SEA Games

by Kristan Carag
Southeast Asian Games – Opening Ceremony – Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines – November 30, 2019 General view during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino announced on Thursday, June 8, that organizers of the 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games decided to postpone the intercountry sports event in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Tolentino explained that the SEA Games Federation unanimously decided to move the event due to the rising number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in participating nations.

Vietnam was supposed to host the 31st SEA Games from November 19 to December 2.

“Medyo tumaas talaga, nag-spike ang Thailand, Indonesia, yes, even Philippines, and, of course, Vietnam,” Tolentino stressed during a virtual press briefing.

Tolentino said that the Vietnam Olympic Committee, and the national government of the country have yet to decide the new schedule for the next SEA Games.

We actually gave them 10 days to give the date,” the POC chief said.

Tolentino mentioned that Cambodia, the host of the 2023 SEA Games, prefers for the 31st edition of the sports event to happen before June next year.

