COVID-19 positive 7-year old girl passes away

A seven-year old girl from San Fabian, Pangasinan, who passed away, tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Reports stated that the girl, who lived in Brgy. Inmalog Sur, San Fabian, was confined at the La Union Medical Center on March 26, after showing symptoms related to COVID-19.

She perished that same day but the results of her COVID-19 test, which confirmed that she tested positive for the virus, were released on Tuesday, March 31.

San Fabian Mayor Constante Agbayani said that Brgy. Inmalog Sur has been placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine, and authorities have started to trace people who interacted with the girl.