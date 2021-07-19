COVID-19 Delta variant case in Taguig not a local case, DOH clarifies

The COVID-19 Delta variant case reported in Taguig City was not a local case, the Department of Health (DOH) clarified on Monday.

“ROF (returning overseas Filipino) ‘yung sa Taguig, not a local case,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

Vergeire’s clarification came after the Taguig Safe City Task Force head Clarence Santos said one of the city’s 73 detected variant cases was found to be the Delta variant, citing a report from its City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

“Ayon po sa report ng ating City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, as of July 12, may mga nakita po tayong 73 na mga kaso ng variant ng COVID-19 dito sa Taguig. Ayon sa report, meron po tayong isang kaso ng Delta variant o yung nanggaling po sa India,” Santos said.

He added that Taguig City also recorded 26 cases of the Alpha variant and 46 cases of the Beta variant.

DOH also confirmed that a 78-year-old unvaccinated woman with no travel history from Baybay, Antique who contracted the more transmissible COVID-19 variant has died. She was initially tagged as recovered, but after validation, it showed that the patient has died last May 30.

Vergeire said the woman was among the country’s first 11 local cases of Delta variant.

So far, the country now has three confirmed deaths linked to the Delta variant that was first detected in India.