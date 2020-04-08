COVID-19 cases in the PHL goes up to 3,764

The number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines went up to 3,764.

Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque confirmed on Tuesday, April 7, that 104 more patients in the Philippines tested positive for the disease.

Duque also announced that 14 more patients died after contacting COVID-19, which brings the number of fatalities up to 177, while 11 more patients recovered from the illness, bringing the number of recoveries up to 84.

The DOH chief said that National Capital Region still has the most number of COVID-19 positive patients.

“Higit sa kalahati or more or less mga 80 percent ng lahat ng kaso ng COVID-19 ay naitala sa loob ng Metro Manila. Dito rin kasi unang nakapasok sa Pilipinas ang virus, buhat ng dating o volume ng mga flight natin sa Metro Manila,” Duque said during a virtual press briefing.

The Health secretary also mentioned that Davao Region, which has 79 confirmed COVID-19, has the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients outside of Luzon.

“Mas kaunti ang kasong naitala sa Visayas at Mindanao dahil dulot na lamang ito ng local transmission mula sa Kamaynilaan,” he explained.