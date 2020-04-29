COVID-19 cases in PHL nears 8,000 mark

The number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines will soon reach 8,000.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, April 28, that 181 more patients tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total number of cases in the country up to 7,958.

DOH also said that the number of COVID-19 recoveries climbed up to 975 after 43 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, 19 more patients passed away after testing positive for the disease bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 530.