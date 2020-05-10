COVID-19 cases in PHL climb up to 10,794

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday, May 10, that 184 more patients tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went up to 10,794 after DOH recorded 77 new cases in the National Capital Region, 75 in Western Visayas, and 32 in other regions.

The Health Department also announced that the number of COVID-19 recoveries went up to 1,924 after 82 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness.

The DOH, meanwhile, recorded 15 new deaths related to COVID-19, which brings the death toll up to 719.