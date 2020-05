The total number of confirmed 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines went up to 8,488.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday, April 30, that 276 more patients tested positive for COVID-19.

DOH also said that 20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 1,043.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities, meanwhile, climbed up to 568 as 10 more patients passed away after contacting the respiratory illness.