Nation

COVID-19 affects wage increase petition

by Kristan Carag
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic stalled the wage increase petition of the Associated Labor Union – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP).

ALU-TUCP Alan Tanjusay said on Friday, May 1, that public consultations for the petition was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Tanjusay explained that ALU-TUCP needs to conduct at least three public consultations for the wage increase petition filed at the Congress but the union only held one before the government imposed quarantine restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Nakakaisang consultation pa lang kami at kinakailangan pa ng dalawa, according doon sa batas,” Tanjusay said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The ALU-TUCP, meanwhile, understands the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to not meet labor leaders amidst Labor Day celebrations due to the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines.

Naiintindihan natin siya dahil sa kalagayan natin ngayon,” Tanjusay said.

Related articles:

  1. Labor group defends Php 710 wage hike petition
  2. Labor group criticized reported Php 20 wage hike, calls for at least Php 60 wage hike
  3. Wage hike for employees in October
  4. Labor Sec. Bello denies finalization of wage hike
  5. Labor groups ask for P136 more in minimum wage

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*