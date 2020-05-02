COVID-19 affects wage increase petition

The 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic stalled the wage increase petition of the Associated Labor Union – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP).

ALU-TUCP Alan Tanjusay said on Friday, May 1, that public consultations for the petition was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Tanjusay explained that ALU-TUCP needs to conduct at least three public consultations for the wage increase petition filed at the Congress but the union only held one before the government imposed quarantine restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

“Nakakaisang consultation pa lang kami at kinakailangan pa ng dalawa, according doon sa batas,” Tanjusay said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The ALU-TUCP, meanwhile, understands the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to not meet labor leaders amidst Labor Day celebrations due to the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines.

“Naiintindihan natin siya dahil sa kalagayan natin ngayon,” Tanjusay said.