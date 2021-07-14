Nation

Cordillera, 2 other regions tag as high-risk for COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
Residents wearing face masks as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue for vaccines, at the Barangay Sucat Covered Court, in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

At least three regions are currently tagged as high-risks for COVID-19 following the surge in its new cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

In a media briefing, DOH chief epidemiologist Alethea de Guzman said the areas of Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Western Visayas, and Davao were classified as high-risks after posting positive two-week growth rates and higher average daily attack rates (ADAR) from June 27 to July 10 compared to the figures two weeks before.

De Guzman added that 87% of COVID-19 beds in intensive care units in Western Visayas are occupied as of July 10 while Davao’s ICU occupancy rate is at 81%. Cordillera’s, on the other hand, is at 68%.

