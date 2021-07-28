Cop arrested in Quezon City for extortion attempt

Authorities apprehended a cop on Monday, July 26, after he allegedly offered to facilitate the application of aspiring police officers in exchange for money.

The Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) arrested the suspect PMSgt Edmund Delos Reyes during an entrapment operation along Boni Serrano Avenue in Brgy. Bagoing Lipunan, Quezon City.

PNP chief PGen Guillermo Eleazar said that Delos Reyes demanded Php 6,000 from the victim in order for her to be included in the final list of PNP recruits who will take their oath on July 30.

Eleazar has ordered an investigation in order to identify the accomplices of Delos Reyes.

“Paiimbestigahan natin ang kasong ito sapagkat ang ating PNP recruitment procedure ay dapat hindi nababahiran ng anu mang katiwalian o korapsyon upang masiguro natin ang integridad ng ating proseso at maging patas sa lahat ng mga aplikante,” Eleazar said.