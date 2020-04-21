Concepcion stresses need to conduct mass testing of workers

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion pointed out on Monday, April 20, the importance of having factory workers undergo testing for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Concepcion warned that the Philippines will face a shortage on food and other basic necessities if factories will be placed under lock-down due to a worker contacting COVID-19.

“Baka mamaya kung may infection diyan, baka ma-lockdown yung factory nila or namin. Mas lalong magiging problema baka mag-food shortage tayo dito,” the businessman said during an interview with DZRH.

Meanwhile, Concepcion expects that a lot of rapid test kits will arrive on the month of May due to Project ARK (Antibody Rapid Test Kits), a private sector led initiative anchored on the combined efforts of the government and businesses to make massive testing possible at the community level.

Under Project ARK, the private sector will conduct mass testing of company employees in order to determine whether they contacted COVID-19 in the past and developed immunity against the virus.

Concepcion said that rapid test kits will be used in tandem with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

“Yung advantage ng rapid test kasi, aside from determining kung sino ang may sakit at hindi, ang hinahanap namin yung may antibodies. Iyong ang importante ang anti-bodies. May mga tao dito baka nagkaroon na ng virus pero hindi nila alam kasi matibay yung katawan nila,” he explained.

After the free mass testing of company employees finished, Concepcion said that Project ARK will shift focus to screening at least 800 communities living near factories.

The businessman mentioned that more than 80 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines come from the National Capital Region (NCR) and CALBARZON, which contribute 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Yung area of focus namin ay dito sa NCR at CALABARZON. Iyon ang importante dahil sa contributions to the GDP and most of the infections are coming from these areas,” Concepcion said.