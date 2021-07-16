Classes to open on September 13, 2021, says DepEd

Classes for School Year 2021-2022 will begin on September 13, 2021, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Friday.

The announcement came following the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte of the date from the options recommended by Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

“We thank the President for his full support to the delivery of quality basic education for the incoming school year,” DepEd said in a statement.

DepEd said the school calendar for SY 2021-2022 will be released soon.

“We hope for our stakeholders’ continued cooperation and support as we prepare for another challenging yet worthwhile endeavor of educating our children amid a global health crisis,” it added.

Duterte, who earlier approved the pilot test of limited face-to-face classes in December 2020 but withdrew due to the threat posed by the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

He also rejected the pilot test for face-to-face classes in February, as the country had yet to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program at that time.