Cinemalaya reveals 13 short films for 2nd virtual edition

The annual Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has navigated the social currents and plugs in the life support for the Philippine cinema industry as it journeys anew to the digital platform starting August 6 to September 5, 2021, streaming on KTX.ph.

Banking on the know-how built-up from last year’s edition, the country’s biggest independent film festival presents its second online edition this year with thirteen (13) short films competing for the prestigious Balanghai trophies.

Competing for the Best Film for this year’s competition are as follow:

AN SADIT NA PLANETA (THE LITTLE PLANET) by Arjanmar H. Rebeta

ANG MGA NAWALANG PAG-ASA AT PANLASA (THE LOST HOPES AND FLAVORS) by Kevin Jay Ayson

ANG PAGDADALAGA NI LOLA MAYUMI by Shiri De Leon

ATE O.G. by Kevin Mayuga

BEAUTY QUEEN by Myra Aquino

CROSSING by Marc Misa

KAWATAN SA SALOG (A TOY IN THE RIVER) by Alphie Velasco

KIDS ON FIRE by Kyle Nieva

LOOKING FOR RAFFLESIAS AND OTHER FLEETING THINGS by James Fajardo

MASKI PAPANO (I MASK GO ON) by Che Tagyamon And Glenn Barit

NAMNAMA EN LOLANG (GRANDMOTHER’S HOPE) by Jonnie Lyn P. Dasalla

OUT OF BODY by Enrico Po

THE DUST IN YOUR PLACE by David Olson.

In its 17th year, the film festival re-thinks its direction and strategy to remain significant in the contemporary time, while continuing to fulfill its mission of discovering, encouraging, supporting, training and recognizing gifted Filipino independent filmmakers.

While Cinemalaya has remained the vanguard of the Philippine independent filmmaking since its inception in 2005, the Selection Committee has observed that submissions for the Main Competition have become predictable and followed recurrent themes such as gender, poverty, and social inequalities.

To unearth new cinematic voices and develop a growing audience for independent cinema for its 2023 edition, the Cinemalaya introduces new direction and further expands its cinematic boundaries through the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program happening on September to November 2021.

The CCP will open its ground with a hybrid drive-in cinema, dubbed Cinema Under the Stars, where film habitués can watch a film in the hybrid drive-in cinema at Liwasang Ullalim. The first audience-centered on-site event since the lockdown, the hybrid outdoor cinema welcomes everyone, whether they are riding their cars or bikes, or even just walking and jogging.

Meanwhile, the Cinemalaya mainstays remain. Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, the longest-running independent film and video competition in Asia, will also continue its run this year.

Visions of Asia, one of the major components of the film festival, will screen award-winning indie films from Asia; while IndieNation showcases notable and critically acclaimed feature length and short films produced in the past year that will have a continued run at Cinemalaya.

Don’t miss out on other components such as the Cinemalaya Retrospectives, featuring past Cinemalaya films, and Cinemalaya Campus, among others. The film festival will also pay tribute to individuals who have made great contributions to the Philippine film industry, including director Mel Chionglo, former head of the Cinemalaya Competition and Monitoring Committee with the screenings of three of his best films.

Catch the Premieres, featuring full-length and short films which have been produced in the past year and will be screened for the first time in the Philippines, as well as the book launching of the “Riding the Waves: 15 Years of Cinemalaya,” a complete guide to the colorful history of the country’s biggest independent film festival.

The 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is co-presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc., in partnership with streaming partners KTX.ph and Kumu, corporate partners Huachen Bayfront Hotel, McDonald’s Philippines, Optima Digital, B+C Design Inc., and media partners Rank Magazine, Adobo Magazine, Our Awesome Planet, Inquirer.net, ArtPlus Magazine, ClickTheCity, Business World Online, WeThePvblic, Philippine Primer, and the Manila Broadcasting Company.

For more updates, please visit the CCP and Cinemalaya websites. Follow the official CCP and Cinemalaya social media accounts.