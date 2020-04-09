Churches to conduct Holy Week masses, liturgical activities online

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) assured Catholics that Churches will still conduct Holy Week activities but it will be through online due to the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP Permanent Committee on Public Affairs, said on Wednesday, April 8, that masses will be streamed online or broadcasted through radio and television networks.

The CBCP has also opened an online platform, https://cbcpnews.net/visitaiglesia/, so that Catholics can still pray the ‘pasyon’, Stations of the Cross, visit churches, and attend liturgical celebrations without leaving their homes.

“Lahat ng mga misa ipinagdiriwang. Makikita niyo iyan sa FB (Facebook) live, sa telebisyon, napapakinggan ninyo sa radyo,Pati na rin yung mga tradisyon katulad ng Visita Iglesia, katulad ng pasyon, katulad ng Daan ng Krus,” Secillano said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Lahat naman iyan ay ginagawa sa mga simbahan. Limitado lamang ang tao na pinapadala sa mga ito, kaugnay ng enhanced community quarantine na ipinatutupad ng ating pamahalaan,” he added.

In observance of social distancing measures, Secillano said that priests have the option to whether practice or not the Washing of the Feet during Maundy Thursday, April 9.

“Ibig sabihin na option na lang iyan, na hindi naman talaga gagawin in strict sense. Pero kung gusto magpakita ng symbolismo, pwedeng gawin iyon. “ the CBCP official said.

“Kung gagawin iyan, hindi na 12 apostol, isa o dalawa na lang just to show symbolism and meaning,” he added.

Secillano gave the assurance that Holy Week masses, and liturgical celebrations will be done online in order to dissuade people from gathering in Churches amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Nag-iingat din tayo but at the same time we never fail to celebrate the liturgies because we want the liturgies and God’s graces to be accessible also to you through the use of social media and modern means of technology,” the priest said