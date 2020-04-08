CBCP provides Catholics with online Visita Iglesia as enhanced community quarantine continues

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is urging Filipino Catholics to observe the Holy Week through an online Visita Iglesia.

The CBCP made the call amidst the ongoing enhanced community quarantine across Luzon and ban on mass gathering to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

CBCP Media Director Msgr. Pedro Quitorio explained that Filipino Catholics can pray the ‘pasyon’, Stations of the Cross, virtually visit churches, and attend streamed liturgical celebrations using the online portal: https://cbcpnews.net/visitaiglesia/

“Today, when everybody is in quarantine and all liturgy in physical churches are closed to people, Visita Iglesia continues to be a portal for online retreats, catechesis, and liturgical celebrations,” Quitoria said in a statement.

The CBCP originally made the Online Visita Iglesia portal in 2011 for Filipinos who live in non-Catholic countries, and who cannot leave their homes due to illness, and not as a substitute to liturgical activities done on parishes.

“Since 2011, online Visita Iglesia has been serving Filipinos in foreign countries, where going to physical church or parish was difficult or impossible,” Quitoria said.

“It also helped Filipino seafarers, the sick and those who, for one reason or another, could not make it to churches during Lent, Holy Week, and Easter,” he added.