Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla vacates office after 4 staff contracts COVID-19

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla announced that he will temporarily vacate his office after four of his staff tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, Remulla said the province logged 86 new cases of viral illness.

“Apat dito ay galing sa Office of the Provincial Governor. Dalawa ay fully vaccinated na habang yung dalawa ay naka-isang dose pa lamang. Mild to asymptomatic yung mga fully vaccinated. Kaso, isa sa kanila ay di sinasadyang nahawa ang buong pamilya. Yung dalawa naman na kulang pa sa bakuna ay may moderate symptoms,” he said.

“Dahil dito, ako ay mapipilitang maghanap ng alternatibong opisina habang hinihintay ang safety quarantine ng mahigit sa 75% na empleado sa Kapitolyo,” he added.

In the same post, Remulla also appealed to the national government to immediately deliver more vaccines to the province.

“Ang private order ng Cavite LGU para sa 1,500,000 doses ng NOVAVAX ay tinatayang darating sa mahigit na isang buwan,” the governor stated.