Cardinal Tagle named as first Filipino Cardinal-Bishop

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has just been promoted to the rank of Cardinal-Bishop, the highest title of a Cardinal in the order of College of Cardinals.

On Friday, the Vatican News announced that Pope Francis has appointed Tagle in an audience granted to Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for General Affairs for the Secretariat of State, on April 14.

The new rank, Cardinal-Bishop of San Felice da Cantalice a Centocelle, has made Tagle “equal in all respects to those Cardinals with suburbicarian Churches.”

In 2012, Pope Francis named Tagle as cardinal-priest of San Felice da Cantalice a Centocelle and was installed the following year.

At the age of 62, Tagle left his seat as Archbishop of Manila after he was appointed as the new Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples or Propaganda Fide in December 2019 to succeed Cardinal-bishop Fernando Filoni.

He is the second Asian to hold the post, with the other being Cardinal Ivan Dias who served from 2006 to 2011.

On the other hand, Bishop Broderick Pabillo was appointed by Pope Francis as the “Apostolic Administrator” of the Manila archdiocese.