Camp Karingal under lockdown after personnel tested positive for COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
Camp Karingal, the headquarters of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD)

The headquarters of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Camp Karingal, has been put on a three-day lockdown after some of its personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The lockdown began on Saturday and is expected to end on Tuesday, May 12.

The decision stemmed after  13 police staff members of the QCPD and one soldier from the Joint Task Force – National Capital Region contracted the deadly respiratory illness.

Reports said that those who have tested positive for the disease have been already isolated.

As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 10,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,924 recoveries and 719 fatalities.

