CAAP yet to determine cause of medical plane explosion at NAIA

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is still waiting for the result of the investigation on the plane that caught fire on Sunday, March 29, while taking off from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay city.

All six crew members, and two passengers on board the plane, with tail number RPC5880, perished during the accident.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio cannot give a definite answer on Monday, March 30 on whether the accident happened due to human error or technical problems.

“Hindi pa natin ma-determine kung ano talagang nangyari dahil base naman doon sa mga service record, at yung safety nung aircraft record, maayos naman, kumpleto naman sila, at compliant naman,” Apolonio said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Apolonio also confirmed that the plane was manned by licensed pilots with proper training.

“Experts na sila diyan dahil marami na yung flying hours, thousands of flying hours na yung nagawa nila diyan,” the CAAP official explained.

CAAP closed runway 24, where the accident happened, in order to preserve the evidence in the area, and to recover the bodies of the victims but allowed it to resume operations early Monday.

Meanwhile, CAAP announced that the entire fleet of Lion Air, the operator of the burnt plane, will be grounded while the investigation is ongoing.