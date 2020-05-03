CAAP suspends inbound flights in international airports

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) temporarily restricted the international operations of eight airports in the Philippines starting Sunday, May 3 to 10.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said on Sunday that the agency issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) suspending all inbound flights to the following international airports:

Davao International Airport,

Clark International Airport,

Iloilo International Airport,

Mactan-Cebu International Airport,

Zamboanga International Airport,

Kalibo International Airport,

Laoag International Airport, and

Puerto Princesa International Airport

In a later statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila is also covered by the restrictions on international flights.

Apolonio said that only cargo and medical supplies flights, emergency flights, medical evacuation flights, utility and maintenance flights, military flights, and government are exempted from the suspension.

“Wala ng pwedeng makapasok ditong international flights except doon sa sinabi kong exempted,” the spokesperson said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

The NOTAM stemmed from a letter by Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Action Plan on the National Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), to DOTR Sec. Arthur Tugade

In the letter, Galvez asked DOTr to temporarily suspend the use of all Philippine international airports as part of the government’s efforts to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic within the country.

“The moratorium on flights is being imposed in view of the need to ramp up the capacity of our current systems to properly process the growing number of Filipino repatriates coming back to the Philippines on a daily basis,” the letter read.

Galvez said that the temporary suspension will also allow the front line agencies and instrumentalities of the government to upgrade their testing and screening protocols, and expand existing quarantine and medical facilities to address the growing number of repatriates and COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.