BuCor denies 50 NBP inmates died due to COVID-19

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) belied reports that at least 50 inmates at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City died after contacting the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

BuCor spokesperson Gabby Chaclag stressed on Tuesday, April 28, that NBP has only recorded one COVID-19 fatality so far.

“Kung meron namatay na ganoong bilang, hindi natin maitatago iyan. Ang namatay dahil sa COVID-19 ay isa lang. Ito yung nadala nadala natin sa RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine) noong 17 April,” Chaclag said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The BuCor official said that NBP immediately conducted contact tracing after the inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Chaclag added that people who had contact with the COVID-19 positive inmate, who died while confined at the RITM, have been isolated and will undergo testing for the disease.

The spokesperson mentioned that NBP hospital have other patients who recently died but they passed away due to natural causes ‘not related to COVID-19’.

“Normal pa rin yung bilang since the past months, last year. Walang nag-spike or nag-increase ang number of deaths dahil meron tayong COVID-19. Hindi ganoon ang situation,“ Chaclag added.

Chaclag also said that the inmate tested positive for the disease before 47 COVID-19 positive inmates from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City were transferred to NBP.

He also assured that NBP inmates will be safe from infection since the 47 female inmates, who have not shown any COVID-19 symptoms, have been placed at an isolated quarantine area.

“Meron siyang isolated na site at enclosed ito ng perimeter walls na as high as 12 meters. Malayo sa residences, sa mga prison cells. Mas masasabi natin na ito ay safe dito sa community ng New Bilibid Prisons,“ Chaclag explained.