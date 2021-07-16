Bucks ties NBA Finals against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns, 109-103, to tie the NBA Finals.

Khris Middleton scored 40 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks to win Game Four in the best-of-seven series.

Milwaukee never let go of the lead after Middleton scored eight straight points to put the team up 105-99 in the fourth quarter.

A lay-up by Devin Booker allowed the Suns to cut the deficit down to four, 105-101, with 14.7 seconds left in the clock before back-to-back free throws by Middleton and Jrue Holiday provided the Bucks with an eight-point cushion needed to win the game.

Booker finished with 42 points and Jae Crowder added 15 points for Phoenix.