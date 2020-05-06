Broadcaster shot dead in Dumaguete City

A 48-year-old radioman was shot dead on Tuesday in Dumaguete City.

In a report from the Dumaguete City Police Department, the victim was identified as Rex Cornelio Pepino or “Rex Cornelio” of Energy 93.7 FM. He was shot around 9:00 PM at Villa Amada, North Road, in Barangay Daro, Dumaguete City.

Cornelio was on board his motorcycle with his wife when he was shot by unidentified suspects who were also riding another motorcycle. He was then rushed to the Silliman University Medical Center Foundation but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Reports said that the broadcaster suffered multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Police are still investigating the motive of the killing.

Cornelio, whose killing comes only two days after World Press Freedom Day, is the third radio journalist to be murdered in Dumaguete City since 2018.