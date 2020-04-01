Bowling’s Alexander Lim passes away

Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) Treasurer Alexander Lim passed away on Wednesday, April 1, at the age of 61.

Reports stated that Lim passed away while confined at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Lim also served as chairman of the PBF Youth Committee, and a member of the Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Executive Committee.

PBF President Steve Robles, Secretary General Bong Coo, the Philippine Sports Commission and the ABF took to social media in extending their sympathies on the passing of the known Bowling personality.