Bodies piled up at East Avenue Medical Center due to Holy Week break – Sec. Duque says

Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque III said on Monday, April 13, that cadavers of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) positive patients at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City were not immediately claimed and cremated because it was Holy Week.

“Last week kasi ay Holy Week. Medyo marami din mga naantala na pag-proseso nung mga katawan,” Duque explained during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The mortuary of EAMC can only accommodate a maximum of five cadavers but Dr. Dennis Ordoña, spokesperson of the hospital, said it stored up to 20 bodies last week.

“Nagkaroon ng over-capacity dahil lima lang yung kasya doon sa mortuary o morgue ng East Avenue. Kaya ang nangyari ay pinagtabi-tabi sila sa stretcher,” Duque said.

“Hindi naman parang patong-patong na mga katawan sa isa’t isa,” he clarified.

The DOH chief said that EAMC has also acquired a refrigerated container van, which the hospital will use to store and preserve the cadavers of patients with or without COVID-19 in order to ensure the safety of other patients and health workers.

“Ito yung parang mga container van na nakikita natin sa lansangan. Yung mga mahahabang container. Baka siguro mga four or five meters yung haba,” said Duque, who inspected the refrigerated container van on Sunday, April 12.

The EAMC also assured on Saturday, April 11, that the hospital complies with the provisions set by the Sanitation Code of the Philippines, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Department of Interior and Local Government, DOH, and Local Government Ordinances for the respectful management of human remains.