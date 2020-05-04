BLACKPINK set to comeback with new album in June: report

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is set to comeback with their new album!

On Monday, in a report from Soompi, STARNEWS reported that the quartet group — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa — has already finished recording the songs for their comeback album.

The report also stated that the comeback is expected to be in early or mid-June.

The information was, later on, confirmed by the girl group’s label, YG Entertainment.

“BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalized, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you,” the statement reads.

The news of the girl group sparked excitement among their fans, BLINKS, online, instantly trending the hashtags #BLACKPINKISCOMING, #BLACKPINKCOMEBACK, and #JUNE_IS_FOR_BLACKPINK worldwide.

This upcoming comeback will be BLACKPINK’s first in a year and four months since their release of “KILL THIS LOVE” in April 2019.