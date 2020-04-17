BIR moves tax filing deadline to May 30

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Friday announced that it has extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns until the end of May following the extension of Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, BIR deputy commissioner Arnel Guballa said that while a new deadline has been set, tax returns should be filed by May 29 since the deadline falls on a Saturday.

All other deadlines such as the value-added tax scheduled for the month of April are given a 30-day grace period. The list of payments eligible for the grace period is available on the BIR website, Guballa added.

The Philippines extended its lockdown from April 13 to April 30 after the continuous surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.