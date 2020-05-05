BIR extends deadlines anew

The Bureau on Internal Revenue (BIR) extended the deadlines for the filing and payment of annual income tax returns (ITRs) for individuals and corporations until June 14.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay and Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III signed Revenue Regulations No. 11-2020 following the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend the duration of enhanced community quarantine in National Capital Region and in other parts of the country.

A copy of RR No. 11-2020 and the whole list of deadlines extended by the BIR can be found in the website of the agency: www.bir.gov.ph.

“The extension of due dates shall be made applicable throughout the Philippines. If the new extended dates fall on a holiday or non-working day, then the submission and/or filing contemplated herein shall be made on the next working day,” read RR No. 11-2020.

RR No. 11-2020 also states that the set deadlines shall be allowed another extension of 15 calendar days in case the national government announces another quarantine extension.

The document added that taxpayers who will file their tax returns within the original deadline or prior to the extended deadline can amend their tax returns at any time on or before the extended due date.

It further said that any amendment that will result in additional tax to be paid, can still be paid without the imposition of corresponding penalties (surcharge, interest, and compromise penalties) if the same shall be done not later than the extended deadline as provided under existing rules and regulations.

“A taxpayer whose amended returns will result in overpayment of taxes paid, can opt to carry over the overpaid tax as credit against the tax due for the same tax type in the suceeding periods’ tax returns, aside from filing for claim for refund,” read RR No. 11-2020.