BFAR looks into alleged dumping of human waste in WPS

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is investigating reports that Chinese vessels allegedly dumped human waste in the West Philippine Sea, a fishing ground for Filipinos.

BFAR Dir. Eduardo Gongona said on Wednesday, July 14, that such actions have detrimental effects to other bodies of water near the West Philippine Sea, also known as the South China Sea.

“Anuman mapanirang gawain sa bahaging iyon ng ating teritoryo ay magkakaroon ng masamang epekto, hindi lamang sa ating katubigan,” Gongona warned during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

“Tandaan natin na magkakaugnay ang dagat. Anuman maging kasiraan sa karagatan, ng dagat natin ay mangunguhulagan din ng kasiraan sa mga karatig na dagat ng ibang bansa,” he stressed.

Gongona, a former commodore of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), also explained that international regulations have already designated dumping sites for sea vessels crossing international waters.

“May mga dumping sites na talaga na-establish doon sa high seas,” Gongona said.

“May mga areas lang at specified iyon. Hindi iyon buong dagat. Hindi pwede iyon. Kung may masisira sila doon, lalo na yung mga fish habitat na nagproproduce naman ng mga resources, kagaya ng pagkain, ay dapat imbestigahan,” he added.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Usec. Benny Antiporda earlier said that the agency will coordinate with the PCG and the Department of National Defense (DND) to verify the report made by Simularity, a tech firm based in the United States.

DND Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, however, has doubts regarding the accurateness of the report since it used a picture taken in the Australian Great Barrier Reef in 2014.

“We also question the conclusion reached by Simularity from just looking at satellite photos,” Lorenzana said in a statement.