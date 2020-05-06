Lifestyle & Entertainment

‘Twilight’ author Stephenie Meyer announces its long-awaited prequel ‘Midnight Sun’

by Christhel Cuazon
A screengrab of Stephenie Meyer’s new novel ‘Midnight Sun’ | Photo courtesy: stepheniemeyer.com

Best-selling novel ‘Twilight’ is getting its prequel and fans can’t help but express their excitement to it!

On Monday, author Stephenie Meyer announced that she will be releasing a prequel entitled ‘Midnight Sun’ that will explore the characters’ love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.

The new book will tackle Cullen’s past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier installments have been told from Bella’s point of view.

According to publisher Little, Brown and Company, the story “takes on a new and decidedly dark twist” in the upcoming book.

Meyer’s original four “Twilight” books sold more than 100 million copies.

They were adapted into a blockbuster film series released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp starting in 2008 that starred Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

