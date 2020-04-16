Ben&Ben surprises fans with the release of their first international single “Doors”

Nine-piece band Ben&Ben surprised its fans on the sudden release of their first international single “Doors” on the midnight of Thursday, April 16.

In its Twitter account, the band wrote, “Surprise. We’re pretty excited about this one.”

"DOORS"

the new single

out everywhere at midnight. surprise we're pretty excited about this one #BenAndBenDOORS pic.twitter.com/dQs2UmkYIh — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 15, 2020

The single is set to be performed live by the band on Saturday, April 18 during their virtual concert to raise funds for those badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Funds to be raised during the online show will be used for the nutrition support and purchase of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers, COVID-19 testing kits, and relief goods for daily wage earners.

“We cannot wait to play our songs for all of you this Saturday. We’ll be launching our new single ‘Doors’. But more importantly, we’ll be helping out with the COVID-19 efforts in the Philippines by raising funds for our frontline workers,” the band said.

“We look forward to connecting with all of you at our show on YouTube, one of the platforms that helped us build the vibrant Ben&Ben community that we have right now.”