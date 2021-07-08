Bello clarifies: Not proposing to scrap board exams, but to study the possibility

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello On Thursday clarified his earlier remark of scrapping bar exams and board exams for nurses, saying he was only asking concerned agencies to study the possibility of abolishing it.

“I am not proposing to scrap. I am proposing especially to the PNA (Philippine Nursing Association) and the Board of Nursing to study, and that applies to all other board [examinations] for engineering, architecture, and everything. Pag-aralan lang nilang mabuti,” Bello said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

On Wednesday, the Labor Secretary drew flak on social media after questioning the need for board exams for nurses and other professions, and bar exams for aspiring lawyers.

“Bakit pa kailangan ng board exam eh ilang exam ang dinaanan nila sa nursing? Puro na lang exam. Do they not trust these schools where these nurses came from, especially kung ‘yung school na pinanggalingan nila ay accredited by CHED (Commission on Higher Education)?” he said.

“So sabi ko pag-aralan na ‘yan and then we can recommend to Congress na tanggalin na ‘yung mga exam exam na ‘yan. Gastos sa ating mga nurses. ‘Pag grumaduate na, nakuha na lahat ng kailangang pag-aralan nila, [dapat] pwede nang magpractice, hindi na kailangan ng examination,” he added.