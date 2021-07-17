Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte have recently tied the knot through a civil wedding ceremony.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared they wed at the Supreme Court on their seventh anniversary.

“Celebrated 7 years together by making it official,” the beauty queen wrote. She also shared a photo of herself in a simple white dress as she cradled her baby bump and held a white flower bouquet with a smiling Migz beside her.

Villafuerte, in his Instagram account, also shared some photos from their intimate wedding.

“Thank you to Chief Justice Gesmundo and Justice Gaerlan for the honor of Marrying us,” he stated.

“I love you so much @rachelpetersx! You are my dream woman.”

Migz said they would have another wedding ceremony next year with all their family members, friends, and their first baby.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Rachel and Migz announced that they were expecting their first child.