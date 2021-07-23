Nation

Batanes remains under Signal No. 1 as Fabian moves over Miyako Islands

by Christhel Cuazon
Track of Typhoon “Fabian” (Photo courtesy: PAGASA)

Batanes remains under Signal No. 1 as Typhoon ‘Fabian’ maintains its strength while moving over Miyako Islands, the PAGASA said Friday afternoon.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Typhoon Fabian was last seen at 540 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with a maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center.

It is moving west-northwestward at 10 km/h with gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and a central pressure of 955 hPa.

According to the state weather bureau, “Fabian” is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period.

However, monsoon rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours in the areas of r Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion Palawan (including Calamian Islands).

PAGASA said occasionally gusty conditions associated with the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will be experienced over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon, especially in the coastal and upland localities of these areas.

“Fabian” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight.

 

