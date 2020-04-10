Nation

Baguio City extends suspension of classes until May 31

by Kristan Carag
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong speaks during the Kapihan sa Baguio media briefing at the DOH-CAR on February 6.( RMC PIA-CAR)

All classes in both public and private schools in Baguio City will remain suspended until May 31.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong signed executive order no. 78, dated Wednesday, April 8, extending the suspension of classes in Baguio City in accordance with the steps being taken by the national government to curb the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The order mentions that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging and Infectious Diseases announced that President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation to extend the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30.

As we remain consistent with the remarkable steps that are being taken against COVID-19, we cannot be complacent and we must continue to be vigilant in the face of this emerging disease,” the order read.

Through EO no. 78, Magalong ordered school officials and administrators to immediately coordinate with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for additional instructions regarding the guidelines for culmination of the school year and other related matters.

 

