Bacolod City extends enhanced community quarantine

The local government unit of Bacolod City extended the enhanced community quarantine in the area until April 30.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia signed Executive Order No. 29, dated Wednesday, April 8, extending the enhanced community quarantine in Bacolod City, which was initrally set to end on Tuesday, April 14.

The order mentioned that President Rodrigo Duterte extended the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon to April 30 in order to curb the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Leonardia stressed the necessity of extending the enhanced community quarantine so that Bacolod City will not be complacent and underestimate the dangers of COVID-19.

“We should learn from what had happened abroad and what is still happening in other big countries where they may have underestimated the dangers of COVID-19. It is better to be safe than sorry,” the mayor said during a virtual press briefing.

As of Wednesday, the health office of Bacolod City reported that a total of 162 persons have tested for COVID-19. Out of the said number, seven have tested positive for COVID-19 while 99 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Bacolod City has also recorded one COVID-19 fatality.

“The foregoing statistics show that the danger of local transmission is still a grave and present threat which cannot be underestimated,” EO No. 29 read.

“All the foregoing premises considered, the City cannot be complacent and must therefore continue to institute stringent measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19,” the order further read.