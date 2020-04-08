Ateneo shortens semester; students to receive tuition refund, passing grades

The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) has shortened its second semester following the Luzon-wide extension of the existing ‘enhanced community quarantine’ against the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an announcement, The Guidon, the official student publication of Ateneo, shared on its social media accounts a memo from the ADMU Office of the Vice President stating that the semester will end on May 8.

The memorandum also stated that eligible non-graduating students will receive a passing mark instead of their letter grades and automatically promoted to the next school year.

Meanwhile, the graduating students will also receive a passing mark, however, they must provide and satisfy certain conditions. The memo also provided three scenarios for the graduation ceremonies.

Students will also receive a refund of PHP 20,000 from tuition fees and a 60 percent refund on their lab fees.

According to ADMU, the passing of students “is the most humane way of dealing with student grades under the circumstances that we are in,” adding that it would be “difficult and unfair to make a judgement of failure considering that students have not been given the benefit of a full semester to improve their performance.”

For any concerns, students may contact the Office of Student Services at oss.ls@ateneo.edu or through the Ateneo Student Blue Board Facebook page. Students with academic concerns may email their respective departments or the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at adaa.ls@ateneo.edu.

As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 3,764 with 177 deaths and 84 recoveries.

