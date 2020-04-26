At least 19,000 Filipinos repatriated since start of COVID-19 crisis

A total of 19,466 Filipinos abroad have returned to the Philippines since the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic started.

Out of the said number, Department of Foreign Affairs Usec. Brigido Dulay said that 15,130 are Filipino seafarers from 75 cruise ships, and 4,336 are land based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Dulay said that a sub-task group was formed to manage the repatriation of OFWs , and to decide where they will undergo their 14-day quarantine.

“Sila ang nagsasabi at nagbibigay ng protocol kung saan ilalagay na quarantine facility iyong ating OFWs sapagkat nagkaroon na ng desisyon ang task force na lahat ng uuwi na mga OFW ay kailangang sumailalim sa 14-day quarantine,” the DFA official explained.

Dulay expects that the Philippine government will repatriate thousands more overseas Filipinos in the next few days.