At least 17 dead after PAF aircraft crashes in Sulu

At least 17 people perished after a C130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force crashed on Sunday, July 4, in Patikul, Sulu.

The Department of National Defense (DND) confirmed that the aircraft carried 92 people, including three pilots, five crew members, and Army personnel reporting for duty.

“So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Rescue and recovery is on going,” DND Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

The accident happened while the aircraft attempted to land at the Jolo Airport.