Assunta de Rossi says she is 14 weeks pregnant with their ‘miracle’ baby

Assunta de Rossi-Ledesma revealed that she is 14 weeks pregnant.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress said on her Instagram account that she found out about the pregnancy back in March.

“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant,” her caption reads.

The actress considers the baby a “miracle” for her and husband Jules Ledesma.

“I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle! Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight,” she said.

De Rossi married Jules Ledesma in civil rites at his hometown in San Carlos City in December 2002.

Her sister, Alessandra de Rossi, immediately congratulated the actress.