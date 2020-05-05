Assunta de Rossi says she is 14 weeks pregnant with their ‘miracle’ baby

Assunta de Rossi-Ledesma revealed that she is 14 weeks pregnant.
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress said on her Instagram account that she found out about the pregnancy back in March.
“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant,” her caption reads.
View this post on Instagram
Wide awake. This has been my life even before quarantine started— just being in bed all day, feeling horrible. And before anyone asks why I look like I’m on my way to the afterlife, allow me to list down all the symptoms I’ve had to endure this past 2 months: ✔️ Fatigue ✔️ Nausea ✔️ Tender, swollen breasts ✔️ Food aversions ✔️ Constipation ✔️ Dizziness ✔️ Heartburn On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle!❤️🙏🏻❤️ Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight. Everything I eat goes to my tummy and ( . )( . ) 😆 What about you? How’s quarantine been treating you? Comment down below with your boobie emoji. Charzzz!!! 🤣 #MiracleBaby #14weekspregnant #Haggardo
The actress considers the baby a “miracle” for her and husband Jules Ledesma.
“I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle! Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight,” she said.
De Rossi married Jules Ledesma in civil rites at his hometown in San Carlos City in December 2002.
Her sister, Alessandra de Rossi, immediately congratulated the actress.