ASEAN Para Games officially cancelled

The Philippines’ hosting of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games has been officially cancelled.

ASEAN Para Sports Federation president Osoth Bhavilai made the announcement through a letter dated Friday, May 8, to national Paralympic committee officials of the 11 participating states.

Bhavilai also said that APSF Board of Governors will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the cancellation and the necessary steps moving forward

“APSF would like to thank the Philippines for all efforts taken prior to the games for the preparation,” the letter read.

The APSF decided to cancel the 10th ASEAN Para Games after the Philippine Sports Commission announced that it will withdraw further funding for the said sports event in order to reroute further resources to the fight against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Philippines have to address the pandemic of COVID-19 virus wherein all funds for the games the games will be channeled towards that cause,” Bhavilai mentioned in the letter.

“We appreciate why such decision need to be made,” he added.

The ASEAN Para Games, a twin-event of the SEA Games, was initially set to be held in the Philippines on January but it was moved to March due to funding constraints and logistical consideration.

Philippine Paralympic Committee later announced that Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Para Games was moved back to October due to the ‘worsening 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) global pandemic’.