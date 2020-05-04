As OFWs grumble about increased premium rates, PhilHealth provides flexible terms of payment

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) understands the sentiments of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) over the increase in their monthly contributions.

PhilHealth recently issued Circular No. 2020-0014 which sets guidelines on the implementation of the new set of premium contribution and its collection from payment for overseas Filipinos workers as provided by the Universal Health Care Law, also known as Republic Act 11223.

Based on the said circular, the PhilHealth premium rates of OFWs who earn Php 10,000 to 60,000 per month will go up from 2.75 percent to three percent of their monthly income.

Dr. Shirley Domingo, spokesperson and vice-president for Corporate Affairs of PhilHealth, said on Monday, May 4, that the corporation prepared ‘flexible terms of payment’ to cushion the effects of the increased premium rates to OFWs.

Domingo also mentioned that OFWs do not have to pay the increased premium rates yet since RA 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, extended the deadline for the payment of ‘taxes, fees, and other charges required by law’ in response to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“They don’t have to pay now kasi meron tayong extended payment because of our pandemic,” the PhilHealth official said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“They don’t have to pay now until the end of May. After May, they can pay only like Php 2,400 kasi iyan yung usually na binabayad nila and the rest can be hulugan in one year,” she explained.

Many OFWs lost their livelihood due to travel restrictions enforced by various countries amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Domingo, meanwhile, promised that PhilHealth will listen to the sentiments of OFWs, and will explore recommendations regarding the collection of the increased premium rates as long as it falls under the boundaries of the law.

“Naiintindihan namin kayo. That’s why naglabas kami ng flexibility in payment kasi na-anticipate namin ito. Unfortunately, nasabay ito sa ating COVID,” the spokesperson said.

“Lahat tayo ay nagipit sa pera at nasa iba’t ibang sitwasyon, yung iba natanggal sa trabaho abroad. Nakikinig kami and therefore pag-uusapan namin ngayon, mag-eexplore kami ng ways kung paano makakatulong sa kanila,” she added.