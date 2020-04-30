As long as they pay taxes, Rep. Salceda supports resumption of POGO operations

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda supports the call to allow Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to resume operations as long as they pay income taxes.

Salceda, chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said on Wednesday, April 29, that allowing POGOs to operate will provide the government with funds amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Payag ako diyan sa pag-operate ng POGO kasi nga magdadala iyan ng pera, nag-rerecover na ang China, engraved naman itong mga POGO, hind naman tayo magpapasok ng bagong Chinese,” the congressman explained during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

“Practical lang pero dapat magbayad sila ng buwis,” he added.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairperson Andrea Domingo wrote a letter to President Rodrigo Duterte recommending the resumption of POGO operations.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Duterte studies the recommendation.

Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) Partylist Rep. Eric Yap, vice-chairperson of the House Committees on Games and Amusements, and Ways and Means, previously expressed support to the proposal to lift the suspension over POGO operations.

The operations of POGOs and businesses offering non-essential services have been temporarily suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante Jr., however, said that allowing POGOs to resume operations ‘makes little sense’ since the Philippines has failed to keep track of and document its workers, and collect taxes from them.