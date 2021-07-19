Another local Delta variant case dies – DOH

Another COVID-19 patient from Antique who contracted the Delta variant in the Philippines has died, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Monday, bringing the death toll for the more transmissible variant to three.

In a statement, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire identified the latest fatality as a 78-year-old unvaccinated woman with no travel history from Baybay, Antique.

She was initially tagged as recovered, but after validation, it showed that the patient has died last May 30.

Vergeire said the woman was among the country’s first 11 local cases of Delta variant.

So far, the country now has three confirmed deaths linked to the Delta variant that was first detected in India.

This includes a 63-year-old male returning overseas Filipino from MV Athens who died on May 19; a 78-year-old female local from Baybay, Antique who died on May 30; and a 58-year-old local from Pandacan who died on June 28.

Vergeire added that aside from three fatalities, all Delta cases have recovered.

The Philippines has so far detected 35 cases of the said variant.