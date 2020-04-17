Amidst calls for resignation, Prez Duterte tells Duque to stay put

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque III to ‘stay put’ after at least 14 senators signed a resolution seeking his removal amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea said that President Duterte expects Duque ‘to work even harder to set aside any doubts on his capacity and sincerity to serve the public during these difficult times’.

“He (President Duterte) also expressed his appreciation for the Senators’ gesture in giving him the opportunity to weigh his options on the performance his SOH (Secretary of Health),” Medialdea said in a text message to reporters.

Medialdea also said that Duque has been made aware of the sentiments of the senators.

Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III, Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, and Senate Majority leader Juan Miguel Zubiri signed the resolution calling the immediate resignation for his failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in the performance of his mandate’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was also signed by senators Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva, Francis Tolentino, Imee Marcos, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, and Panfilo Lacson.