All Metro Manila mayors in favor of modified GCQ – mayor Olivarez

Among the three scenarios recommended by the Metro Manila Council, Paranaque city mayor Edwin Olivarez said that all mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) voted in favor of enforcing a modified general community quarantine after May 15.

Under the said scenario, the whole Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine except in areas with a high number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases, which will remain under enhanced community quarantine.

Olivarez explained on Monday, May 11, that many towns in Metro Manila have not recorded any new COVID-19 cases.

“Marami na tayong mga barangay all over National Capital Region na wala ng mga new cases, nag-flatten na yung curve. Meron na lang tayong mga distinct na barangay na meron pang ongoing na cases at new cases,” the mayor said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Iyon na lang yung ating irerecommend na i-lockdown para hindi na mag-sacrifice yung buong LGU (local government unit), buong city, buong NCR,” he added.

Olivarez stressed that lifting the enhanced community quarantine in some areas of Metro Manila will allow the flow of economy, and the operations of essential sectors, particularly the mass public transport system, to resume.

According to the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, Category I industries, which includes agriculture, fishery, and forestry industries; food manufacturing and food supply chain businesses, including food retail establishments such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments insofar as take-out and delivery services; food delivery services; health-related establishments; the logistics sector; information technology and telecommunications company; and the media, and Category II industries, which include mining and other manufacturing, export-oriented, and electric commerce companies, as well as other delivery, repair, and maintenance, and house and office services, can operate at full operational capacity in areas under general community quarantine.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases also allows Category III industries, which include financial services, business process outsourcing, legal and accounting, and auditing services, professional, scientific, technical, and other non-leisure services, barber shops, salon, and other personal care services as defined by the Department of Trade and Industry, and other non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments, to operate at a maximum of 50 percent work-on-site arrangement.

Public transportation can also resume operations at areas under general community quarantine but at reduced passenger capacity in observance of physical and social distancing.