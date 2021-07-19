Alex Eala sweeps two titles in Milan tournament

Filipina tennis player Alex Eala won two titles at a tournament in Milan, Italy over the weekend.

Eala ruled the singles tournament of the JA Milan 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio by defeating Nikola Bartunkova of Czech Republic, 6-3-, 6-3, during the finals on Sunday, July 18.

The 16-year old Filipina also took home the doubles title in the same competition.

Eala and her partner Madison Sieg of the United States defeated Lucija Ciric Bagaric of Croatia and Sofia Costoulas of Belgium, 6-4, 4-6, 13-11, on Saturday, July 17, in the finals of the girls’ doubles tournament.

Earlier this year, Eala, while partnered with Russian tennis player Oksana Selekhmeteva, ruled the girls doubles of the 2021 French Open.