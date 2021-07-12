Alert Level 3, volcanic earthquakes persist in Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reminded the public on Monday, July 12, that Alert Level 3 remains raised over Taal Volcano.

“At Alert Level 3, magma extruding from the Main Crater could drive explosive eruption,” PHIVOLCS warned.

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur,” the agency added.

In an 8:00AM bulletin, PHIVOLCS reported that the agency recorded 185 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours.

The earthquakes include seven low frequency volcanic earthquakes, 176 volcanic tremor events having durations of one to 16 minutes, and low-level background tremor that has persisted since 07 July 2021.

PHIVOLCS said that the main crater of Taal Volcano also continues to generate high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide and steam-rich plumes that rose 1,500 meters.

“Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” PHIVOLCS said.

“Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and pyroclastic density currents such as base surges may pose hazards to aircraft,” the agency added.