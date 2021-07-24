Alert Level 2 raised over Marikina River as water level breaches 16 meters

The Marikina River has been placed under Alert Level 2 after its water level breached 16 meters on Saturday, July 24, prompting local authorities to evacuate families living near the area.

In its latest update, the Marikina City Rescue 161 said the water level at the river is currently at 16.2 meters as of 11 AM.

The rainfall level in three areas in Marikina: Youth Camp; Green St. Concepcion Dos; and Sampaguita St. Bayan Bayanan Creek — remained at 0 millimeters as of 11 AM.

As of 10 AM, at least 13, 225 individuals or 3,077 families are already in the evacuation center, as per the NDRRMC.

While Typhoon Fabian has already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau PAGASA said the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) will continue to bring rains over Metro Manila and other parts of the country on Saturday.